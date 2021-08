SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities have identified the person killed in a shooting in Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police say 19-year-old Dillion Montileaux-Trevino died after being shot multiple times early Tuesday morning.

A preliminary autopsy has been conducted, but police say it’s still unknown the exact number of times he was shot.

18-year-old Asher Parks faces multiple charges in the case, including 1st and 2nd-degree murder. Right now authorities don’t believe drugs were involved.