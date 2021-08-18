Sioux Falls homicide suspect arrested days before shooting of Sioux Falls teen

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Moments after shooting a 19-year-old man police say a Sioux Falls murder suspect turned the gun on the victim’s mother and tried to steal her car. That’s why Asher Parks is not only charged with murder and manslaughter, he’s also accused of attempted robbery.

Police say first responders were able to keep victim Dillion Montileaux-Trevino alive, until they got him to the hospital. At this point, police say it’s too early to know just how many times he was shot. According to his Facebook page, Dillion worked at Smithfield Foods

Most people had never heard of Asher Parks before the murder inside this central Sioux Falls home. But officers were familiar with the 18-year-old suspect. His most recent arrest was just days before the deadly crime.

Several blocks south of the murder scene you can still find glass on the ground. On Thursday, police say this is where Parks was committing crimes with a wooden dowel.

“We believe he broke out some car windows,” officer Sam Clemens said in Wednesday’s police briefing.

When the dowel broke, police say Parks threatened to stab a man.

“Half of the dowel that he ended up threatening him had a sharp edge that he ended up threatening him with and then he chased around the man,” said Clemens.

The man got away, but police say there was enough evidence to charge Parks with two counts of aggravated assault. He spent the night in jail, but was was released on a PR bond the next day – just three days before the murder.

“We’ve seen that time and time again where people are arrested for one crime, let out of jail and then commit another crime, some times a more serious crime, but it happens,” Clemens said.