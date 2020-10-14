Sioux Falls homicide investigation update

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – We have new information on a Sioux Falls murder investigation. One man is behind bars and another suspect is on the run.

Police say Lowell Loberg lured the victim, 36-year-old Clay Stubbs to a street corner near 56th and Marion looking to buy a large amount of marijuana.

“The victim in this case, it was a prearranged meeting for the purchase of marijuana, at least a pound of marijuana for a substantial amount of money,” said Lt. Terrance Matia of the Sioux Falls Police Department.

Loberg’s rap sheet includes drug possession and distribution, simple assault and domestic abuse with a deadly weapon. Police say Loberg was helping another man, Ryan Aadland who had a dispute over money with Stubbs.

“During the meeting some sort of disagreement occurred over past debts that were owed for other drugs in the past. As a result of that, shots were fired and the victim was injured,” said Matia.

Police say a search warrant on Loberg’s phone turned up this Facebook message exchange with Aadland, right before the shooting. Aadland replied that he also had a gun. Loberg responded saying hopefully he had a silencer.

Loberg said he had the victim with him and warned Aadland that Stubbs was packing heat.

While Loberg sat in a car with Stubbs, he told police that Aadland came walking up and shot twice. The autopsy shows Stubbs was hit twice with bullets from a 9-millimete r pistol.

Lieutenant Matia says police believe Aadland is still in the Sioux Falls area and the warrant task force is out actively looking for him. Loberg was on parole at the time of the alleged crime. He’s back in the state penitentiary tonight.