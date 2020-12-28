Sioux Falls homicide investigation turns up 4th possible suspect

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) Sioux Falls police have uncovered what they believe is another person involved in drug deal gone wrong that left a teenage boy dead. Ephraim Shulue, 16, was shot and killed on Dec. 9 in the parking lot of a Sioux Falls apartment building.

Police have made two arrests in the case, and now they are looking at gathering enough evidence to get an arrest warrant for another person they believe was involved. Police are not releasing the suspects name or age at this time.

The first arrest was made on Dec. 23 when police took 17 year old Sembel Sale into custody.

The most recent arrest happened on Saturday, Dec. 26, when they met with Ali Ahmed and his family.

“Yes he’s charged in adult court, but his family is also a victim in this too because their 16 year old son is getting charged with attempted murder, two counts of attempted murder and first degree murder and robbery, so we had conversations with them as well because it is not an easy thing for them to go through either,” said Sioux Falls Police Lt. Terrance Matia.

According to police it appears Ahmed, Sale, Shulue and the unnamed suspect tired to rob Devon Montileaux and a friend who wanted to buy marijuana. Montileaux fought back and there was a shootout. Both groups fled the scene. That’s when Lieutenant Matia says Ahmed and Sale left their friend behind.

“They left Ephraim Shulue laying on the ground, his friends, Sembel Sale was one of those friends, the second one was Ali Ahmed, where they actually drive by the victim, Ephraim Shulue laying on the ground and left him there,” said Matia.

When police arrived on the scene they found Shulue. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police also found and a 38 caliber handgun and a bag containing 27 grams of marijuana at the scene. Police continue to search for 17 year old Devon Montileaux. They believe a bullet from his gun killed Shulue.