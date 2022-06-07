SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Homeowners in Sioux Falls are getting accessibility upgrades to their homes.

The Annual “Repair Affair” is a volunteer event working on projects for low-income, elderly or people who are disabled.

Jesse Deffenvaugh and his crew of builders are working on a pair of ramps for a woman in central Sioux Falls.

The ramps will allow her to get to her lower level family room and out to her backyard.

“This is a good opportunity for us to help out people in the community, especially in the construction industry right now,” Deffenvaugh said. “Not only is it expensive, everyone is extremely busy. So it’s great the Home Builders sets this up.”

Deffenvaugh says his team has 5 projects to do. All the work is done at no cost to the homeowner.