SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Fire Department is asking for more volunteers to help with storm clean up from two weeks ago.

According to their Facebook post, there are 18 residents who still need help with cutting and hauling debris. They say they need volunteers with pickups and trailers to help move tree debris to drop-off sites.

If you are able to help, contact the Helpline Center at 2-1-1.