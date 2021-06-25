Sioux Falls home expo underway this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Many people may have found themselves staying home more during the pandemic. That caused some to start on home improvement projects, leading to an increased demand in certain supplies.

From new windows, flooring, even a new bed, there’s a little bit of everything for people looking to make upgrades to their homes.

About 50 vendors are set up at the convention center this weekend as part of the Sioux Falls home expo.

“We do windows, siding, gutters, gutter protection, and roofing products, we’ve been doing it for over 20 years now,” sales manager Universal Windows Direct, Jonathan Boye said.

Jonathan Boye is a sales manager with Universal Windows Direct and says their company has been busy.

“I think because of the pandemic more people are home more often so people are able to see your home for really what it is, and with that being said, people want to keep up with the Jones, people want the newest, the biggest, the best, and that includes windows, that includes siding,” Boye said.

It’s a similar situation over at Your Home Improvement/Bath Planet.

“Definitely probably the same as last year, it is getting progressively bigger especially since they are heading into summer and people want to do their home improvement now that it’s not cold out,” business relation manager Your Home Improvement/Bath Planet, Sidney Haupt said.

With the high demand, Boye says for the most part they are still able to get products in a timely manner.

“It really depends, so if we’re looking at replacing windows, we are looking at anywhere from 5 to 6 weeks from order to install, siding a little bit longer, anywhere from 6 to 8 weeks, nothing crazy, so if you want to get your summer order in, I suggest you do it now,” Boye said.

The home expo is going on all weekend, with it ending at 4:00 on Sunday.