Sioux Falls hires new department director

The City of Sioux Falls has hired a new Director of Innovation and Technology. Mike Grigsby is a former Public Information Officer for the Kansas City Police Department and most recently worked at Cisco Systems in business development.

His wife is from Sioux Falls. Jason Reisdorfer was the City’s first Director of Innovation and Technology. He held the job for a little more than a year, before stepping down in January. Reisdorfer was making $155,792 a year.

Grigsby and his family will be in Sioux Falls on Saturday, March 14. That’s when city counselors and others from city government will have a chance to meet him.

