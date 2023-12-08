SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Over 1,000 kids in the Sioux Falls School District will receive something special before they head home for the holidays.

Steve Hildebrand remembers Christmastime and growing up poor.

“Even though we didn’t have a lot of money, there were a lot of gifts under the tree. It might have been just one or two toys, but it was pajamas and socks and some of the necessities, but it was still a fun celebration. I know a lot of kids don’t even get that much,” The Promising Futures Fund founder and CEO Steve Hildebrand said.

Hildebrand says that’s why the organization is providing over 1,000 gifts to first graders in 14 Sioux Falls elementary schools.

Some Lincoln high schoolers are helping make the holidays merrier for the kids.

17-year-old Rhonda Lambert is part of the group wrapping hundreds of the gifts at school.

“I like helping kids,” Lambert said.

The volunteers aren’t wasting any time.

“They do it fast and they did about 140 yesterday alone,” Hildebrand said.

“It just gives us an opportunity to have our students give back to their community and have that community connection, which is something that we really value and look for, chances for our students to take part in,” Lincoln High School assistant principal Mitch Lynch said.

As the older students enjoy the gift of giving, much younger students will enjoy what’s under this festive paper.

“They’ll get a chance to open those gifts right before they go home for the holiday break and it’s pretty joyous celebration for these kids. It’s really fun to watch,” Hildebrand said.

If you’d like to donate to the Promising Futures Fund, click here.