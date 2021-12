SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The 26th Annual Heroes Behind the Badges blood drive is officially underway.

You can donate blood in honor of Sioux Falls Fire Rescue or the Sioux Falls Police Department. The friendly competition goes through January 7.

You can sign up to donate blood at either Sanford or Avera. The bloodmobile will also host pop up donation clinics around the city, including Hy-Vee, Flyboy Donuts and Scheels.

You can check out the Community Blood Bank website to sign up.