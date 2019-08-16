Sioux Falls hero flies with the Thunderbirds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man, who is being hailed as a hero, turned into an aerial daredevil today. Braedon Treadway was working as a lifeguard at Terrace Park back in June when he rescued a kayak who went under the water at Covell Lake.

The Air Force Thunderbirds honored Treadway’s life-saving actions by taking him in the air, aboard one of their F-16’s. For Braedon Treadway, a joyride with the Thunderbirds was the flight of a lifetime.

“When the jet fired up and we started taking off, whew! This is it. A little bit of whow,” Treadway said.

The Thunderbirds say Treadway’s rescue of a Covell Lake kayaker was an inspiration to them.

“Really, to say thank you to him and to highlight his courage to hopefully inspire other people to do the same,” Thunderbirds Operations Officer Lt. Col. Eric Gorney said.

“I was leaving work and I was notified that two people were in the lake and they were struggling to swim and they were going under. So I hopped out of my car, threw off all my clothes, threw off my shoes and ran into the lake to hopefully get them. Got one. I couldn’t get the other. But I did all I could, I did all I needed, Treadway said.

The Thunderbirds put Treadway through his paces, performing maneuvers including loops and a 9-G turn.

“On the big turn, I lost my vision for a second but I didn’t pass out and I didn’t throw up afterward, so it’s a win,” Treadway said.

Treadway not only rode shotgun with the Thunderbirds, he even took controls of the plane to perform a barrel roll.

“It was a little scary at first because I’ve flown a plane before but that was a little prop plane, so a little bit different with this big jet,” Treadway said.

Treadway is a Lincoln High School graduate who will attend the South Dakota School of Mines in the fall. He hopes to one day enroll in the Air Force Academy. So his ride-along with the Thunderbirds was a good introduction to the military for this high-flying hero.

The Thunderbirds put Treadway through pre-flight training before takeoff, including how to position his body to avoid passing out.

The flight took them from the Air Guard base to the Brookings and Madison area, before returning to Sioux Falls.