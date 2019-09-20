Sioux Falls Helpline Center receives 3,000 calls since last week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As Sioux Falls neighborhoods work to recover from the tornadoes, the city is calling for more volunteers.

The Helpline Center held ‘Volunteer Sioux Falls’ on Friday to continue to help out in the community. Some people took part in hands-on volunteer projects at the office, others went out to help with disaster cleanup.

The organization is pushing to get more people out this weekend.

“The big need is hauling debris, so if you have a truck, trailer or pickup if they can haul the debris to the drop off sites that’s our biggest need,” Susie Ryks, Volunteer Services Director for the Helpline Center said.

In just the last week the Helpline Center has taken about 3,000 phone calls, which is the average amount of calls they receive in a month’s time.

If you would like to help with storm clean up just call 2-1-1.