Sioux Falls Heart Walk is this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Lacing up your tennis shoes this Saturday could help save lives.

The Sioux Falls Heart Walk will benefit the American Heart Association.

Today, you can find CEO Dave Austad at at Austad’s Golf. But this story could’ve been a lot different had he not listened to warning signs about four months ago.

“I was out mowing the lawn and I was experiencing some chest pain. I was out walking with my wife and I experienced some chest pain,” Austad’s Golf CEO Dave Austad said.

A trip to the cardiologist revealed a 99 percent blockage in an artery.

“Right out of the shoot you will have one to three months to live if we don’t do something,” Austad said.

Austad underwent surgery the next day, and today he feels great. Now, he’s this year’s survivor ambassador of the Sioux Falls Heart Walk.

“I will be walking with my wife and kids and grandkids and it will be a celebration,” Austad said.

“The walk happens Saturday, August 21st, at Fawick Park in Sioux Falls.

Registration is at 8:00 a.m., and walking begins at 9:00.

Money raised will stay local and support the American Heart Association’s mission.

“The ones I think are so important are education and then research. Goodness sakes, what we do with research now locally, nationally, internationally it’s made such a difference is so many diseases,” Woster said.

And there’s another step you can take for your own health.

“If you feel there’s something different going on, go get it checked out,” Austad said.

It’s a decision he’s thankful he made.

You can also register online for the heart walk. Follow this link for more event details.