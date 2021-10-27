Sioux Falls Health Dept. & Helpline Center team up for COVID-19 vaccination assistance

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sioux Falls Health Department and the Helpline Center are teaming up to give people more access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

The two are longtime partners.

“Whether it’s responding to a tornado or responding to flooding or responding to Emerald Ash Borer or the pandemic we want to make sure that we’re able to assist the city in their efforts to keep our residents and neighbors safe,” Helpline Center Vice President of Program Development Betsy Schuster said.

Now, that partnership could help more people get vaccinated.

Any person, organization or business in Sioux Falls wanting to hold a COVID-19 vaccination event for a group can request assistance to make it happen.

“We just want to make sure that if there’s a barrier to receiving that vaccine that we work with our community and remove that barrier,” Sioux Falls Public Health Manager Sandy Frentz said.

To request a vaccination event, all you have to do is pick up the phone and call 211 or you can fill out a form on the city’s website.

“The Helpline Center, we’ve seen a tremendous increase in calls since the start of the pandemic and so this rolls right into the work we’re already doing. Our role in the community is to connect and provide information and hope and this is just another way we can provide connection to a very needed service,” Schuster said.

The South Dakota Department of Health has also released an online form if you would like help hosting a vaccination clinic.