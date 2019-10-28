Sioux Falls ‘Haunted Car Wash’ starts Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Halloween Spirit is washing over customers and employees at one Sioux Falls business starting Monday night. Silverstar Car Wash at 57th and Marion is kicking off its “Haunted Car Wash” and part of the proceeds benefit Feeding South Dakota.

It’s the first time Silverstar is hosting this spooky event but employee Will Bell thinks it will be a big hit.

“So we’re going to have people kind of popping out during the car wash. We’re going to have lot of fog going on and a light show going on at the same time. So there will be unexpected scares but then there’s going to be candy handing out and greeting people as they’re coming through the parking lot,” Bell said.

Bell and his not-so skeleton crew have the tunnel all ready to creep out customers. Monday, their focus is decorating the parking lot with other items they’ve gathered.

“We have been spending the last few weeks sourcing stuff around town, online. Employees are bringing different stuff in. We’ve just been preparing and getting stuff together,” Vetos said.

The Haunted Car Wash takes place each night Monday-Wednesday. 10-percent of the proceeds go to Feeding South Dakota.

“We had seen a post that Feeding South Dakota put out that they were short on food for the community. So it came at just the right time that we were putting this together. So we reached out to them and they were excited,” Vetos said.

We did ask how scary it will be on a scale of 1-10…

“You know we don’t want to make it too scary. We’re trying to make it family-friendly at the same time. So probably a six,” Bell said.

A tunnel of terror Silverstar hopes to carry on for years to come.

“I hope to do this every single year. It’s a great atmosphere for the employees to have some fun and just give back to Sioux Falls and the community,” Bell said.

The Haunted Car Wash is at the 57th and Marion Silverstar location. It will run from 6-9 p.m. this Monday through Wednesday. Admission is $15.