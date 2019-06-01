Sioux Falls reports wettest spring on record

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Drier conditions are in the seven-day forecast, but Meteorologist Scot Mundt shows us how wet it's been. While it's another warm day, there's plenty of moisture to get out of the ground across KELOLAND.

Hazy sunshine and warm temperatures were common in KELOLAND for Friday, a lot better than what we've been experiencing over the past several months. A lot of rain and snow have fallen since the beginning of the year, it's been enough to rewrite the record books.

Over the past three months, Sioux Falls has rocketed to the wettest spring on record with 15 and a third inches, about two-thirds of an inch heavier than the previous record.

But since the beginning of the year, we have many communities off to their record wettest start. They include Sioux Falls, Pierre, Brookings, and Worthington. Others in the top five are Yankton, Marshall, and Watertown.

June starts on Saturday, and June is known as the wettest month of the year with average rain amounts of three and a half to four and a half inches in eastern KELOLAND.

Scattered showers and storms will move through Friday evening which will add to some of these numbers, but for most of us we're already in the record books.