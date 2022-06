SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s summer, and with that comes mosquitoes. And while the City of Sioux Falls does spray for the insects, how can you find out if your area has been treated?

The city has an interactive mosquito spray zone map that breaks the area down into sections. When you click on a zone, you can find out when the area was last treated, and how many times it has been treated. Many of the zones in the map were just recently treated at the beginning of last week.