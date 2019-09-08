Sioux Falls Half-Marathon: 20th race ran by Schwebach

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Hundreds of runners took to the Sioux Falls streets and sidewalks Sunday morning. Runners who participated in the Sioux Falls Marathon and Half-Marathon took off from the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center.

Last week, KELOLAND introduced you to a Sioux Falls man who started distance running after doctors told him he had stage 4 Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Today, more than 20 years later, Pat Schwebach is still in remission.

The 2019 Sioux Falls Marathon and Half-Marathon is Schwebach’s 20th half-marathon he has competed in.

We’ll hear from Schwebach’s family and friends tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 5:30 and 10 p.m.