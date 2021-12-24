Sioux Falls grocery store will be open for Christmas

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A family owned grocery store in Sioux Falls will open its doors on Christmas Day, and the decision has nothing to do with dollars and cents.

Franklin Food Market opens for a few hours each Christmas to provide employees without family or anyone to celebrate with somewhere to go for the holiday.

“We opened up with four of us, the three of them and myself, opened up and he left for a little while to go have Christmas with his in-laws and I called him about a half an hour later and said you need to come down and bring as many people as you can. They are backed up all the way to the back of the store,” Manager Laurie Van Noort said.

A sign-up sheet is posted each December and employees choose whether or not to work. Franklin Food Market will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. tomorrow.