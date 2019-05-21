Sioux Falls getting 4 new playgrounds

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Some public playgrounds across KELOLAND are getting some much-needed updates.

Four parks are having renovations done in certain spots, as the Sioux Falls Parks Department is looking to make them safer, up-to-date and most of all: fun.

As the times change, so do guidelines for playground regulations.

"In those 20 years, what we see is that there's a lot of changes in, you know, ADA accessibility guidelines, play safety from the industry, you know those rules change as well," Sioux Falls Parks Department Specialist Tory Miedema said.

Not only that, but they're working to keep kids interested as the idea of fun can change too.

"Definitely interests change and everything. Now, we're seeing a lot more climbing equipment that is popular so those 20 years kind of keeps us relevant with our playgrounds," Miedema said.

With these changes, they're trying to find the best of both worlds.

"With this year's equipment, we kind of went with a combination piece; some of it is the traditional stuff that you see on playgrounds, you know, with platforms, slides, things like that," Miedema said.

Keeping true to a traditional playground but also taking the play "off" the ground.

"We do try to incorporate some more of the climbing features; stuff that's popular with American Ninja Warrior type stuff," Miedema said.

The parks receiving these changes are Sertoma, Terrace, Morningside and McKennan, which is already underway.

"Construction just started. Removals started just last week, so that'll probably take another couple of weeks. Then you'll see the concrete sub-contractors come down, pour the base. We want to make them as safe as we possibly can and accessible to as many people as possible," Miedema said.

The parks department says they're looking to have these finished by the end of July.

And if they're done earlier, they'll let you know as soon as they can.