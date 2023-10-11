SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls is receiving $14 million from the state’s Housing Infrastructure Financing Program.

State lawmakers put $200 million into that program with the hopes of creating more workforce housing in South Dakota communities.

The Housing Development Manager for Sioux Falls says that money will be put right to use to double the amount of developable land in western Sioux Falls.

“You’re also doubling the amount of houses they can go on the west side of Sioux Falls. It also is opening up additional tier one land faster. Projections that I’ve seen is roughly 1,100 total units between multifamily and single family units and tier one which is zero to five years. So we’re hoping opening up more land and doing so at a faster pace,” Logan Penfield, Housing Development Manager, said.