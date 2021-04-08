Sioux Falls gears up for bull riding and country music

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The PREMIER Center and Sioux Falls Arena are gearing up for a busy weekend by pandemic standards.

Crews are quickly transforming the PREMIER Center into rodeo central for this weekend’s professional bull riding event, and PBR is always a big draw.

“Certainly in 2019 they posted some very strong numbers. We’re not there yet, still have time to get out and get those tickets for this weekend,” PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson said.

PREMIER Center General Manager Mike Krewson expects about 5,000 fans for each of the three shows. A mask is not required and bathrooms are now fully open throughout the entire facility.

“Taking the temperature of the local community and as hospitalizations are down and everything like that, vaccines are up, we’re trying to roll that back so we get back a little bit more to normal,” Krewson said.

PBR isn’t the lone event on Saturday. The Sioux Falls Arena is hosting a Salute 2 Frontline Workers concert.

“Justin Moore is the headliner. Tracy Lawrence, Lainey Wilson are the support acts,” Krewson said.

Krewson is anticipating a near-capacity crowd of 5,000 frontline workers. It’s a general admission seating event.

“So if you have a GA floor ticket you can go to the floor, if you have GA seating you go upstairs and find a seat there,” Krewson said.

Not every weekend will be this busy, but the PREMIER Center is adding to its schedule, including the recent addition of country music star Eric Church.

“I think it lends hope to the community and our industry as a whole that the end is near of this and we’re turning the corner and we can start making some more announcements and people can get out there and start touring and entertaining folks,” Krewson said.

The Eric Church concert is set for January 8th, 2022.

This weekend’s list of events actually kicks off tonight, with the McCrossan Banquet Auction inside the Sioux Falls Arena.