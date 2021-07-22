Sioux Falls gears up for big projects in 2022 and beyond

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you think you’re seeing a lot of road construction in Sioux Falls this summer, get ready to see a lot more of it in the coming years.

Today Sioux Falls mayor Paul TenHaken outlined his budget for 2022, along with the city’s Capital Improvement Programs for the next five years.

Calling it a meat and potatoes budget, TenHaken says if Sioux Falls wants to keep up with its continued growth; streets, water, and public safety are the top priorities.

One of the biggest projects drivers will see and have to deal with next year will be South Dakota’s first ever Diversion Diamond Interchange at 41st Street and Interstate 29.

“This will be a transformational project for one of the busiest interchanges in South Dakota. Once complete, the roadway will have new turn lanes in all directions, six total traffic lanes, and a center median for improved safety, capacity and traffic flow,” TenHaken said.

Another major project in the CIP will be the widening of Arrowhead Parkway east of the city.

“Today, on the stretch of road from Veterans Parkway to Six Mile Road, Arrowhead Parkway carries almost 10,000 vehicles per day,” TenHaken said.

The city is also putting $241 million toward the new Water Reclamation plant, which will help the city continue to grow.

“This will be a vital project for the city’s growth. It modernizes the plant and prepares the city for decades of future growth in wastewater needs,” TenHaken said.

The mayor also wants to increase funding for law enforcement and first responders.

“Sioux Falls residents rely on our first responders daily, and it is important we provide them with the training and tools to continue the incredible job they do to serve and protect the people of Sioux Falls. ,” TenHaken said.

The city also has plans to replace several pools, including those at McKennan, Kuehn, and Frank Olson Parks which are 40 to 50 years old. For a closer look at the budget and the city’s CIP, click here.