SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A full crowd turned out at Sanaa’s Gourmet restaurant on Saturday in Sioux Falls to help provide meals to those in Ukraine.

In just three hours, Sanaa’s raised more than $9,000 for World Central Kitchen.

The organization partners with local chefs in disaster areas to help feed those in need.

If you missed Saturday’s fundraiser, you can give directly to World Central Kitchen online.