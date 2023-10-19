SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On October 2, 2023, Fryn’ Pan Family Restaurant was contacted by the United States Secret Service and informed that they had been victim of a scam involving unauthorized access to their computes, according to a release sent by the restaurant group.

The release warns that if you used a card to make a payment at the Fryn’ Pan at 1720 West 12th St., Sioux Falls, SD between the dates of July 8, 2023 and October 8, 2023, your information may have been accessed.

This information potentially includes your name, issuing bank, card account number, CVC (security code), PIN, and card expiration date.

The restaurant warns that if you were a customer within that date range and you notice suspicious activity on your account, you should immediately notify the bank which issued the card.