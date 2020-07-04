1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Noem’s close contact with Trump staffer who tested positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 50 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 97; Active cases at 869

Sioux Falls Fourth of July fireworks livestreaming tonight

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you know you can watch the Sioux Falls firework show from the comfort of your own home tonight? KELOLAND.com will be livestreaming Saturday night’s firework show around 10:20 p.m. CT.

Business owners in the city stepped up to bring fireworks to the city after the Sioux Falls Jaycees cancelled its annual show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A different look to the annual Sioux Falls firework show

Fireworks will be shot from Elmwood Golf Course. The location change has also forced a time change as the fireworks will have to be held until after Saturday’s final flight into Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

A list of eight approved parking lots can be found online for people to come and observe Saturday’s show.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 

More Contests