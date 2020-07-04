Sioux Falls Fourth of July fireworks livestreaming tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Did you know you can watch the Sioux Falls firework show from the comfort of your own home tonight? KELOLAND.com will be livestreaming Saturday night’s firework show around 10:20 p.m. CT.

Business owners in the city stepped up to bring fireworks to the city after the Sioux Falls Jaycees cancelled its annual show due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fireworks will be shot from Elmwood Golf Course. The location change has also forced a time change as the fireworks will have to be held until after Saturday’s final flight into Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

A list of eight approved parking lots can be found online for people to come and observe Saturday’s show.