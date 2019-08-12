Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln helping children’s charities

A shiny new car may not be the only thing that catches your eye when you stop at Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln.



Right now, the dealership is hosting a fundraiser for Make-A-Wish, the Ronald McDonald House, and Sanford Children’s Hospital, or Children’s Miracle Network.



“We chose them because of their long histories and their reputations, but the stories started flooding in afterwards and what people were telling us and why it meant so much,” Sioux Falls Ford Lincoln Marketing Manager Marina Perets said.



Whether you’re buying a new set of wheels or getting some work done on your own car a portion of the money spent will help.



“Sales, service, parts whatever it is, when they come in there’s a portion of that sale, that money is directly going to go right into this fund,” Perets said.



The event runs through September.



$30,000 is the goal with each organization getting the same amount.



Up to $10,000 of Children’s Miracle Network’s share will match the donations raised during KELO-TV’s CMN special this Wednesday night.



“These funds are going to help reimburse kiddos that are having to travel from say Aberdeen or Watertown or what have you, but then we’re also going to support specialized equipment here at the Castle and Sanford Children’s and awesome programs and services,” Sanford Health Foundation Development Officer Megan Kjose said.



“We want to make sure that we can raise up a generation that is strong and healthy. And we want to say that we’re a part of that,” Perets said.

You can donate to CMN by texting ‘KELO’ to 51555.



You can also follow this link.



Our special airs Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., but you can donate now or even after it airs.