SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– People looking to step outside their comfort zone and try something new have an opportunity this Saturday.

Whether you’re a Sioux Falls native or new to town, Sioux Falls Food Tours wants to introduce you to all of the tasty items downtown Sioux Falls has to offer.

“About 80% come from within like an hour to two hour radius, and 20% come from other places. So I’ve had people from Seattle, Texas, Washington, DC, California, Colorado, just kind of all over,” Dana Wohlwend said.

Dana Wohlwend is the owner and primary guide. The tours take place every Saturday, starting off at one of the many local breweries.

“It’s great to be a part of it and recognized for, you know, quality product. And usually, if they’re doing a food tour or something like that, they’re trying to highlight the best, that Sioux Falls has to offer. So it’s, it’s an honor to be included,” said.

This weekend’s tour will begin at Severance Brewery, which is releasing 3 new brews this weekend.

Co-owner Mark Stavenger says each tour guest will receive a 6 ounce beer with an added bonus- nice weather.

“We’re going to have the patio open. We’re going to have the garage doors open. It’s going to be beautiful weekend weather-wise,” Stavenger said.

While the first stop of the tour will be at a brewery the food tour will include much more than a local beer.

While each tour has a different route, this weekend’s will include stops at Papa Woody’s, Bread and Circus and Wiley’s.

“You’re going out to get a bite of different things along the way. I don’t go too far over the edge, but I do try to get people to experience new thing,” Wohlwend said.

She says the tours are the perfect opportunity to test out an item you wouldn’t normally order, while taking in the beauty of downtown.

“I try to get you some new tastes and new flavors and just to see what wonderful restaurants we have downtown. Cause there’s just a variety and they’re all so good,” Wohlwend said.

If you’re interested in signing up for this weekends food tour, click here.