Sioux Falls Food Co+op preparing for grand reopening

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Joan Keyser is no stranger to the Sioux Falls Food Co+op. She makes her way down here once a month from her hometown in Wessington Springs.

“Because they’ve got the right type of products that are healthy, and, like I use the vitamin products… and Toms and these,” Keyser said.

After a year and a half of not being able to visit due to the pandemic, she was back in the store and her eyes were feasting on all the fresh updates.

“I really just wanted to look over the whole store and see what was here now and I’m thrilled. I’m thrilled that they’re back. I’m thrilled that they’re open and that I can make my monthly trip back down here,” Keyser said.

The Co+op has been undergoing renovations for the past year.

“You know, the checklanes moved to where produce was, produce moved to where the checklanes were. The kitchen completely moved to the west end of the building,” Sayler said.

Coupled with the new dining area, General Manager Patrick Sayler says their new kitchen is 10 times its original size. He says guests have been excited to see the changes develop over time.

“We were really worried that we would put some shoppers off the experience just based on all the disruptions, but everybody really stuck with us,” Sayler said.

Loyal customers like Keyser who not only shop to enjoy healthy food, but healthy relationships with the staff.

“The people are willing to help you and make sure that you get the right products. You know that you’re getting good produce which is excellent,” Keyser said.

The Sioux Falls Food Co+op is having a grand reopening block party on July 10 from 4 to 8 p.m.