Sioux Falls Food Co-op expanding

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Sioux Falls Food Co-Op is expanding its store to make space for some new additions. The store ahs plans for the newly added 8,000 square feet.

The Co-op is knocking down walls to make space for some new additions.

One of them includes an in-store dining spot, which is something shoppers and owners requested.

“We’re excited to introduce our seating area where people will have a chance to come and hang out at the Co-op and enjoy our new food offerings as well as a beverage offerings,” Darin Vos said.

The new kitchen area now offers more space for fresh made food, and shoppers will see more aisles of new items on the shelves.

The expansion has been years in the making, but construction officially started in September of 2020.

Construction is still happening, but the store will remain open and construction is expected to be complete by mid May.

The decision to expand came from a call from the community, along with Co-op store owners.

And the project is all happening with sustainability in mind.

“As far as the demolition of the old space, it was a private practice doctor’s office. And so they had various large amount of cabinets and no… sort of, you know, the sinks and stuff like that, that we donate to the Habitat for Humanity. As well as repurpose our current kitchen gear as much as we could,” Vos said.

While there are no plans to open a second location yet, the store is excited to showcase its new addition to customers later this summer.

If you’re interested in learning more about the expansion, click here.