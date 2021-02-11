Sioux Falls flower shop to close as city expands 41st street

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This Sunday will be the last Valentines day for a popular Sioux Falls floral shop. Flowerama is closing its doors sometime this spring. Chuck and Sandie Kuntze and their family have owned and operated the Flowerama store at the corner of 41st and Marion since 2004.

They say the location has been a key to their success. However, sometime in the next 109 days they will be closing for good. The final day is up to the new owner.

“We have a new landlord and that is the city of Sioux Falls. And they’ve given us notice that by or before May 31st they want us gone. so this is our last Valentines Day,” said Kuntze.

The city bought the land from Chuck’s landlord and will tear down the building and widen the busy intersection. Chuck says he hasn’t been able to find a comparable location or building, so there will be no more Flowerama in Sioux Falls. And that’s a disappointment to longtime customers like Ken Horter.

“I come here every year for my valentine flowers, yep, good place. They always greet me when I come in the door and and you know, always very helpful,” said Horter.

For the Kuntze family, its all hands on deck for Valentines Day, even the grandkids will be helping sell the 15 to 20 thousand flowers they will go through on Sunday.

When the day is done and they shut off the lights, Chuck says its very likely there won’t be a single flower left in this building .

Its not just the busy holidays Chuck will miss, it’s talking to and taking care of his customers. Over the years he’s handled some unique requests, one of the most memorable had to do with a phone call from the other side of the world.

“I heard cracking in the background, when this marine is calling ordering flowers for his wife to be delivered on their anniversary,” Kuntze said. “I said what’s this cracking, we got a bad connection? He said no I’m in Iraq and we’re under live fire. Wow!”

Chuck doesn’t know when they will close for sure, he says the city will give them 30 days notice. And he plans to take every second of that 30 days to keep serving his customers.