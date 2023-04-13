SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A public fitness court is being planned for a Sioux Falls park.

The city of Sioux Falls Parks and Rec Department said the fitness court will be the first of its kind in Sioux Falls and in South Dakota. It will include pull-up bars, box jump, kettle bars, exercise bikes and a total of 28 different fitness stations.

Construction is expected to start in mid-May and be completed by the end of June. It’ll be located in Rotary Park, near 26th Street and Southeastern Avenue.

Parks and Rec said adult recreation and fitness was a community need through a citizen survey.

“Parents could use the fitness court while children use the playground. Because Rotary is by the recreation trail, it’s also accessible to those who walk or use other forms of active transportation,” city of Sioux Falls communications strategist Brianna Schreurs said in an email to KELOLAND News.