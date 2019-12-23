Sioux Falls firefighters shop for toys for kids in hospital

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters are serving as Santa’s elves as they search for presents to give to sick kids at local hospitals.

A handful of firefighters and some family members are spending time at Lewis loading up carts with gifts for more than 100 kids. Paul Stratmeyer says Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has been doing this Christmas tradition for 30 years as a way to give back to the community.

“That’s what they do, they help people in a time of need and this is just another one of those times of needs that we’re able to help out,” Stratmeyer said.

All of the presents will be given to kids at local hospitals tomorrow. Money used to pay for the gifts was raised during the September Step Up For Heroes event.