SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue will host a showcase on Sunday that aims to introduce themselves to people who might eventually join their ranks.

30-year-old Eric Grootenboer began work as a firefighter with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue last month.

“I wanted to serve the community in a much deeper aspect and always been in the back of my mind to become a firefighter,” Grootenboer said.

This Sunday, Fire Rescue is showcasing the department.

“We’re going to hold for the first time what we’re going to call a recruitment showcase. and the main reason why we’re doing this is we’re finding out when the recruits get to the recruit academy is they really don’t know what they’re kind of getting into,” said Brandon Fey, fire inspector with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue.

Fey says the event will include EMS workers and a truck company in addition to people who are married to firefighters.

“A lot of people when they apply to be a firefighter, they’re applying to be a firefighter and think they’re just fighting fire, and our job is so much more than that,” Fey said. “We got community outreach that we do, we run EMS calls, we do rescue, we do all kinds of stuff, so we really want to let those recruits know what they’re getting into when they’re applying.”

He says Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has about 230 employees. At the moment, hiring happens every two years, but that’s not the plan for the future.

“I think our next class that we’re going to do, we’re going to have about 20 for our next recruit class, which is a big class,” Fey said. “There’s a lot that goes in to that recruit academy, we’re looking to start hiring yearly because our city is growing.”

Sunday’s event is from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Sioux Falls Arena.