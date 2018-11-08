Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Responds To House Fire

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls firefighters responded to a house fire at 1109 South West Ave. at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.

According to a news release, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews saw smoke coming from the basement. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.

There were no injuries.



