Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Responds To House Fire
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - Sioux Falls firefighters responded to a house fire at 1109 South West Ave. at 2 a.m. on Thursday morning.
According to a news release, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews saw smoke coming from the basement. The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes.
There were no injuries.
