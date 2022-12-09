SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue said although light smoke came from the roof of a house in a fire reported Friday morning, the fire was out after further investigation.

The fire was reported at about 11:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 on the 800 block of North Mallard Place.

The fire caused significant damage, fire rescue said in a news release. No one was in the house. The house did not have a sprinkler system, according to fire rescue.

The first crew saw light smoke and when crews entered the structure they found heavy smoke. Additional investigation showed the fire was out. Firefighters stayed on the scene for about 2 1/2 hours to make sure all hotspots had been extinguished, the news release said.

The fire remains under investigation.

SFFR reminds citizens to have a family evacuation plan and working smoke detectors.