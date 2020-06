SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A fire at a home in Sioux Falls kept fire crews busy Wednesday night.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was called to a home near the 2700 block of south Theodore Avenue just before 9 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they found the garage engulfed in flames.

People inside the home were able to make it out, but one resident did have a minor injury. The blaze was knocked down within a half hour. The cause of the fire is under investigation.