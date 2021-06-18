Sioux Falls Fire Rescue reminds public to be cautious of fire danger, take precautions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As nights turns cooler next week more people might be firing up the fire pits as we gather outdoors in the evenings. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding people to be careful, especially with the dry conditions in and out of town.

When it comes to using a fire pit, there are certain rules to follow in Sioux Falls: The first is no burning garbage.

“It’s real simple you got two things you can put in there, charcoal and firewood, that’s it. We don’t want pop bottles in there, we don’t want nothing else, it’s firewood and charcoal,” said firefighter Brandonb Fey. “Another big thing with that is where do we put it? It’s got to be 15 feet away from a combustible, well what’s that mean? Your house is combustible, your deck your trees, its got to be 15 feet away from all that stuff.”

Its the aftermath of the evening fire pit gathering that is just as dangerous as the open flames.

“We just had a fire, like I said, this last weekend what happened is the residents was doing a great job cleaning up after his mess, he made sure it was cool, put it into a rubber garbage can went inside an hour later his garage is on fire. Just because its cool on the top doesn’t mean its cool on the bottom,” said Fey.

Fey says make sure you soak your ashes in water and let them sit for at least a day. People should also have a way to extinguish the fire pit handy, for instance a bucket of water, water hose or a shovel and dirt.

Out here in the country the fire danger is even worse, the grass out here is pretty darn dry.

Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman has been talking with the fire chiefs in the county about precautions they want in place before the 4th of July.

“We are getting very very dry, its getting worse by the day and we’re looking at possibly doing a burn ban in the very near future,” said Timmerman.

According to Timmerman they’ve already had one ditch fire in Lincoln County started by farm machinery simply driving down the road. He says even though some of the grass still looks green it, it can catch fire very easily.



The fire danger right now is highest in the Aberdeen and Mobridge areas, followed by Pierre and Faulkton.