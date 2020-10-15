Sioux Falls Fire Rescue receives leadership award

It’s a big honor for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue. The department received the Senator Paul Sarbanes Fire Safety Leadership Award for its Firefighter Life Safety Initiatives Video Project.

The award recognizes organizations for outstanding leadership in advancing firefighter health and safety.

“Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has an absolute culture of excellence and they have very high expectations of their staff and their personnel and the men and women who are firefighters and they take that very seriously,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

The presentation of the award normally would take place in Washington, D.C., but due to the pandemic, it was held in Sioux Falls.