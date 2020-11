SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters with Sioux Falls Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a business on the north side of the city Tuesday afternoon.

Crews were called to the BarCode Bar & Grill on North Cliff Avenue. Authorities on the scene tell KELOLAND News the fire started in an office and spread to the roof.

There appears to be significant damage inside the business.

This is a developing story; look for the latest information here as details are confirmed.