Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Firefighters in Sioux Falls were called to a garage fire in the western part of the city Sunday evening.

According to officials, a fire was reported at a home along South Paisley Lane around 8:20 p.m. While responding, firefighters were notified that the fire had started in the garage and moved into the home.

All residents of the home were able to leave the home safely before first responders arrived.

Crews had the fire put out in 25 minutes. No injuries were reported.