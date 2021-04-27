Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating apartment fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters are on scene of a structure fire in the western part of the city.

Just before 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue received a report of a fire at an apartment building in the 3500 block of South Gateway Boulevard, which west of Interstate 29 and south of 41st Street.

A KELOLAND News photographer on scene said crews were fighting a fire on the third floor. A ladder could be seen going up to balcony.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.

