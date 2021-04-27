Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating an overnight house fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A family in Sioux Falls is displaced after their house caught on fire on the east side of the city.

Crews were called to the fire around 11 p.m. in the area of east 15th Street and Hillview Road.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. Everyone was able to make it out of the house safely. No one was injured.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is looking into the cause of the fire.