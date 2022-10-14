SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)— This week marks 100 years of the National Fire Prevention Week campaign.

This time every year, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue joins the National Fire Protection Agency and other fire stations from across the country to promote fire prevention and safety within the community. They have been doing this through puppet shows and installing smoke alarms in homes around Sioux Falls.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Fire won’t wait, plan your escape- that’s the theme for this year’s Fire Prevention Week.

“What we are focusing on during this week is just making sure families have fire escape plan as part of their emergency plan,” said Sioux Falls Fire Inspector Tyler Tjeerdsma.

By the end of this week, Sioux Falls fire rescue will have installed 150 smoke alarms in homes across the city.

“We’ve really been working towards making sure every home in Sioux Falls has working smoke alarms, so we’ve been really pushing that education, making sure your smoke alarms are less than 10 years old, that they are tested and that you have enough in your home that you are well covered, along with a CO detector,” said Ryan Cox, Community Risk Reduction officer.

This week also gives firefighters a chance to connect with those in the community, without there being an emergency.

“We get to talk to them, they get to know who their local firemen are, we make sure their home is safe. We are not only putting in smoke alarms or carbon monoxide detectors, but we are also discussing fire extinguishers, if we see maybe an extension cord laying on the ground, just give them some fire safety tips while we are in their home,” said Tjeerdsma.

Making sure everyone in Sioux Falls is doing what they can to prevent a fire.

“It’s really important so they know those smoke alarms are so very important, they give you the few seconds that you need to get out of the house quickly,” said Cox. “Most people don’t think about them, you have them in your home, and they might be old and they might need to be replaced, but most people don’t ever think of them so we are just trying to reeducate and make sure that they are testing them putting in batteries or just making sure their entire family knows what to do in case they do have an emergency.”

The Sioux Falls Fire rescue said that ideally there should be one smoke alarm in each bedroom, outside of the bedroom and then one on each level of your home.