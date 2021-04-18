Sioux Falls Fire Rescue holds first boat operator class of the year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – As we get closer to summer, you might be looking forward to spending some time out at a lake. On Sunday, Sioux Falls Fire Rescue was preparing for that by doing their first boat operator class of the year out at Covell Lake.

It was the first class for four firemen as they learned to operate a boat through obstacle courses and got trained on pulling people out of the water.

“We’ve got some new boats coming for the city and they’ll go to another station so that’s getting these guys the hands-on training they need before they get those boats to kind of get them comfortable with the motors and operating a watercraft,” Nick Kurvink, instructor for the class, said.

Kurvink says they’ll have a few more trainings like this throughout the year.