SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is reminding city residents to stay safe as they prepare for the Fourth of July.

A spokesperson says that while some fireworks are permitted in the the city limits,

any that fly, or make a loud noise are not permitted.

So that means bottle rockets and roman candles can’t be fired in the city.

They add that officers will be patrolling the city and anyone caught lighting banned fireworks could face a fine.