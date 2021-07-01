Sioux Falls Fire Rescue: Fireworks likely cause of field fire Thursday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue is already warning people to be careful with fireworks due to the dry, hot conditions.

Crews were called to a vegetation fire at 69th Street and Cliff Avenue, near Bob Young Field in the southeast part of the city Thursday afternoon. Firefighters say the field was very dry.

They believe it was fireworks that caused the fire. Leftover debris was found in the area and neighbors said they saw kids playing with fireworks in the field.

SFFR is on scene of a vegetation fire. Conditions are dry. Be careful with fireworks. #WeAreSFFR pic.twitter.com/khtQrpTZYZ — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue (@SiouxFallsFire) July 1, 2021

The fire was put out safely and the field is now cleaned up.