Sioux Falls Fire Rescue faces firefighting challenges in bitter cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The extreme cold created challenges for Sioux Falls Fire Rescue at the scene of an overnight house fire. The fire on North Summit chased a family out of their home. Everyone’s okay. But the below-zero temperatures made it tough on firefighters to keep their water hoses from freezing up.

A smoky scare in the middle of a bitterly-cold night in this north-central neighborhood of Sioux Falls.

“I was laying in bed and all of the sudden, I looked out and saw the fire engine turn down this way and I looked out my back window and I saw smoke billowing out of their house, so we tried running down here, just to make sure the kids were okay,” neighbor Jose Osborne said.

Fire Rescue had the fire knocked down minutes after arriving. But the temperature at the time was three-below. Firefighters make sure there’s always a flow of water going through their hoses so they don’t freeze solid. Even a partially frozen hose can twist into a pretzel while they’re being rolled up, and on their way back to a warm fire station.

“We’ll have hose lines laying all over the apparatus bay, just thawing out, clearing out and then being able to roll them all back up and just prepping the gear and equipment to be ready for the next call,” Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Division Chief Steve Fessler said.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue expects to respond to more fire calls as families try to keep their homes warm during this prolonged cold spell. But there are important precautions to take so a fire truck doesn’t have to show up in front of your house this winter.

“To be careful with the space heaters, don’t try to use any kind of alternate heat source, I guess is a good way to put it, or trying to heat your homes if you’re having issues, if you’re having furnace issues, just be careful what you’re doing,” Fessler said.

Fire Rescue says they’re up to the challenge of taking on any fire in the most frigid of conditions.

“We’ll be there, we’ll do what we need to do, and yeah, they’re prepared,” Fessler said.

The cause of the house fire is under investigation.

Slippery ice is another cold-weather hazard firefighter face while they’re on a call. That’s why they bring along buckets of sand and wear special cleats to keep from slipping.