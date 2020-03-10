UPDATE: One injured after fire on Spring Avenue

UPDATED 6:58 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One person was injured from a fall during an overnight fire at 503 South Spring Avenue Tuesday.

According to Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, the fire call came at 2:20 a.m. Tuesday with several people trapped by a fire. When crews arrived there were no signs of fire but people were hanging from the second floor windows. Crews found the fire in a stairwell and extinguished it in five minutes.

The injured person was sent to the hospital. There were no other injuries.

SFFR and Sioux Falls police are still investigating the cause of the fire.

