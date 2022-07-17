SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls firefighters rescued a person from a burning home on North Grange Avenue Sunday evening.

Crews were dispatched to the house fire in the 200 block of North Grange Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

Officials received reports that someone may still be inside the home at the time of the fire.

Battalion Chief Mike Murphy spoke to KELOLAND News on scene.

“Initial crews arriving on scene encountered both flames and smoke coming from both the first and second story of the building,” said Murphy. “We also encountered several patients that had exited from the structure. One patient was also removed from the structure by Sioux Falls Fire Rescue crews, as well.”

The occupants were taken to the hospital for treatment, officials say.

According to a press release from Sioux Falls Fire Rescue, two firefighters also suffered minor injuries, and the fire was put out in 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.